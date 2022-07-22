MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – The temperatures reached triple-digits as it continues this weekend and it has many people wanting to stay indoors. The temperatures are even impacting what time customers are shopping at Thies Farm in Maryland Heights.

“You were asking what crop is really taking a beating, it may be the cucumbers. It’s the one that is not producing the way it should just cause it’s so darn dry,” said Andrew Welle, general manager at Thies Farm.

Welle said the leaves on the plants are wilted, some vegetables are sunburned, and some crops are even producing less fruit this year.

“Cantaloupes are one of the things, their corn is not as plentiful as last year,” said customer Waldo Holloway.

Holloway stopped in at Thies Farm on his way home from work. He said his weekend plans are to stay out of the heat. The extreme temperature has some customers changing the time they are out shopping.

“On weekends, there is a line of people to get in here at 9 o’clock, Sunday’s 10 o’clock,” said Welle. “There’s 10 cars lined up to get in here because they want to beat the heat and I don’t blame them. So, they get in here, pick the fresh stuff as good they can, get home, get it in the refrigerator, and relax in the cool air.”

Welle said the early morning hours are the busiest time of the day. He said they’re even starting work as early as possible before the sun is beating down.

“At 5:30 a.m., we’re it’s just getting light out so the guys are getting all prepped up ready to go, knives out and sanitized,” said Welle. ” Jackets, if they’re picking okra everyone wears long sleeves because that stuff just makes you itch so bad.”

Holloway said this summer is hot, but it could be worse.

“I would probably make this a good eight and a half or nine. I’ve seen hotter than this, I mean I’ve dealt with hotter than this, but this is a hot one so far,” said Holloway.