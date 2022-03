ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County is also trying to decide how to spend federal money from the American Rescue Plan. They have held a series of town hall meetings. The final one is tonight from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. It’s at the Thornhill Library Branch in west county.

You can also give your opinion online until Friday.

So far, they have received 2,400 responses online. The county has $193 million from the feds. $85 million of it has not yet been appropriated.