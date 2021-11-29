St. Louis police trying to find owners of property stolen from cars

ST. LOUIS — Authorities are making headway in fighting a frightening crime trend in St. Louis: thieves stealing cars from victims pumping gas.

There are multiple groups behind the crimes, according to police. An FBI raid of a home in south St. Louis may have put a stop to at least one of them. FOX 2 confirmed federal and local authorities recovered a cache of stolen items during the Nov. 20 raid in the Patch neighborhood.

St. Louis police released photos of the recovered property, hoping victims will come forward to claim them. The items include hunting bows, a Bluetooth speaker, a drill, and several handbags.

Victims will need to have already filed a police report beforehand in order to have their items returned. Their report can be from St. Louis City or St. Louis County as long as they can prove they reported their items stolen.

To claim the items, victims should contact the St. Louis Police North Patrol Division at 314-444-0001 and request to speak with Detective Nemeth. They can also email Det. Nemeth at jlnemeth@slmpd.org.

Last month, St. Louis Police reported a spike in so-called “slider” car thefts, where the suspect “slides” into a car and either drives off with it or steals items from inside the vehicle as the victim pumps gas.

St. Louis Police issued fliers for gas station owners to post, reminding people to lock their vehicles and hide their belongings when getting gas. Within a five-month period, 11 gas stations were hit, 17 vehicles were stolen and several items were lifted.

The thefts occurred at the following gas stations in the southern and western portions of the City of St. Louis:

Amoco – 981 S. Skinker Blvd

– 981 S. Skinker Blvd BP – 1187 S. Kingshighway Blvd (BP)

– 1187 S. Kingshighway Blvd (BP) BP – 6901 Hampton (BP)

– 6901 Hampton (BP) BP – 1104 Hampton (BP)

– 1104 Hampton (BP) Circle K – 1514 Hampton Ave (Circle K)

– 1514 Hampton Ave (Circle K) Circle K – 2707 Mccausland Ave (Circle K)

– 2707 Mccausland Ave (Circle K) Phillips 66 – 3237 S. Grand Blvd (Phillips 66)

– 3237 S. Grand Blvd (Phillips 66) Phillips 66 – 3311 Morganford (Phillips 66)

– 3311 Morganford (Phillips 66) QuikTrip – 3291 S. Kingshighway Blvd

– 3291 S. Kingshighway Blvd QuikTrip – 1615 S. Kingshighway Blvd

– 1615 S. Kingshighway Blvd QuikTrip – 2166 Hampton Ave

Police have made seven arrests related to car thefts and break-ins since mid-October, with multiple firearms and suspected narcotics recovered.