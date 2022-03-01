How to ditch your pandemic eating habits

ST. LOUIS – A recent survey found that 61% of Americans are trying to break unhealthy eating habits that arose during the pandemic. An SSM Health registered dietitian on how to ditch bad eating habits picked up during the pandemic.

“I have a lot of people asking me for tips to (create) more healthy habits,” said dietitian Jennifer Cuddeback.

According to Cuddeback, the same stressors many of us experience during the COVID-19 pandemic—anxiety, stress, and changes in routine—are similar to stressors that lead to unhealthy eating habits.

“A lot of people were working from home, which changed up their routine and gave them more access to food than they wouldn’t have if they were at the office,” she said.

Cuddeback said we shouldn’t try to change everything all at once; instead, make one small change each day and, over time, those changes will become second nature.

“Instead of having chips for my snack, I’m going to have some berries,” she said.

And she said don’t have a mindset that you are giving up something,

“So I like to ask people, ‘What is it you need to add to your diet?’ ‘What are you missing?’ Sometimes a lot of people always think they need to get rid of stuff. Sometimes we do need to add things. ‘Am I getting enough fruits and vegetables?’ ‘Enough whole grains?’” Cuddeback said.

And Cuddeback said we should not be afraid to ask for help in changing our dietary habits.