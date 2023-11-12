JOPLIN, Mo. — Local first responders are tackling a project to protect Joplin’s littlest citizens.

IAFF Local 59 is fundraising to install a Safe Haven Baby Box at Joplin’s new Fire Station 7.

It’s a drop-off spot that would protect the baby while allowing parents to give up care of the infant. That includes an alarm to make sure authorities know a baby is there, as well as light and temperature controls to keep the child comfortable.

The union is working to raise the $15,000 needed to install the baby box, while the City of Joplin will take over ongoing costs and maintenance.

“We’d like to think we’re being proactive. We only know of one circumstance where a baby was abandoned into a trash can. And we just really don’t like the idea where someone thinks that’s the only option they have,” said Adam Grimes, IAFF Local 59.

You can make a donation in person at Joplin Fire Station 1 or online, here.