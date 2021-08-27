How to help Afghan refugees: Organizations accepting donations

FILE – In this Aug. 24, 2021, file photo, provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, families walk towards their flight during ongoing evacuations at Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan. A school district in a San Diego suburb that is home to a large refugee population says many of its families who had taken summer trips to Afghanistan to see their relatives have gotten stuck there with the chaos following the withdrawal of U.S. troops. (Sgt. Samuel Ruiz/U.S. Marine Corps via AP, File)

ST. LOUIS – Organizations in the St. Louis area are collecting personal care items, furniture, toiletries, and more for Afghan refugees.

Below is a list of organizations that are currently seeking donations.

International Institute St. Louis is collecting personal care items, pots, pans, and silverware Tuesday, Aug. 31 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday, Sept. 2, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The organization is located at 3401 Arsenal Street.

House of Goods Baitulmal is collecting personal care items, toiletries, furniture, nonperishable food, kitchen utensils, and mattresses. The organization is located at 5911 Southwest Avenue. Hours of operation are Monday-Thursday 8 a.m. to noon and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Oasis International Ministries is raising funds for mattresses and bed frames, linens, and mattress protectors. Visit the organization’s Facebook page to make a monetary donation.

CASA de SALUD provides healthcare to immigrants and refugees in St. Louis and the metro area. Monetary donations can be made on the nonprofit’s website.

Bilingual International Assistance Services is collecting school supplies for its Project Safe Space through Amazon. Monetary donations also can be made on the organization’s website.

Immigrant Home English Learning Program is collecting furniture, linens, toiletries, and clothes for a student’s Afghanistan family coming to St. Louis. Donations can be dropped off Sept. 2-3 from 8 a.m. to noon. The organization is located at 4200 Delor Street.

Welcome Neighbor STL is looking for volunteers.