Radars estimate some residents in West St. Louis dealt with nearly one foot of rain between Tuesday’s and Thursday’s rainfall.

ST. LOUIS – A historic week of rainfall in the St. Louis region led to two rounds of flash flooding over just three days. Now people are piecing their lives back together as they clean up their homes.

Many organizations are offering help to those in need, but if you’re one of the lucky ones who managed to stay dry this week, there are ways you can help.

Blues for Kids 50/50 raffle for flood relief

Blues for Kids launched a 50/50 raffle and online auction to support the United Way Flood Relief Fund and its efforts in the St. Louis metro area. Tickets are on sale now through Friday, August 5 at 6 p.m. Tickets are 314 for $90, 125 for $50, 50 for $25, 10 for $10, or 3 for $5. Click here to purchase tickets.

United Way Flood Relief Fund

United Way of Greater St. Louis launched a Flood Relief Fund in response to the area’s flash flooding. They are accepting donations through this link.

Anyone who is in need can call 2-1-1 to receive help from the United Way. Click here for more information.

American Red Cross

The American Red Cross used THE HEIGHTS Community Center in Richmond Heights as an emergency shelter for flood victims Tuesday. People staying there were transferred to the James J. Eagan Community Center in Florissant on Wednesday.

U-Haul

U-Haul is also helping St. Louis flood victims by giving them 30 days of free storage. Eight U-Haul locations are offering this. U-Haul is also offering one free month of U-Box container usage. The services come as part of U-Haul’s disaster relief program.

For those affected by flash flooding who would like to seek 30 days of free self-storage, contact the closest U-Haul facility near you.

For more information on U-Haul’s services, click here.