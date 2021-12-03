How to keep your packages safe from porch pirates

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Porch pirates are common this time of year.

Carthage Police say it’s something they battle every year. They advise people to pay attention to when a package is scheduled to be delivered. Often times you can actually pick the delivery time.

If you can’t — or your package is supposed to arrive when you’re not home — make arrangements for a family member or a neighbor to be there. That can minimize the time thieves have to move-in on your goods.

“What these thieves are doing, they will see the package delivered, they will wait for the driver to leave and then they will go up and steal the package,” said Lt. Chad Dinninger, Carthage Police Department.

Police say the best way to protect your packages is to get them inside and out of sight.