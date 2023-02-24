ST. LOUIS – Spring will be here before you know it, which means warmer temperatures and the return of some unwanted visitors

“That’s a big breeding area for mosquitoes. Even a small capful can have 200 mosquitoes,” said Doug Thompson, founder of Mosquito Hunters of Kirkwood-Webster Groves.

And they are a nuisance for everyone. Mosquitoes thrive when temperatures get above 55°. The mosquito season is from April to early November, so watch out for them on your evening walks, because that’s the time they’re most active. So, how do you prepare?

“The biggest thing you can do is avoid standing water in your yard, cause it can come from wheelbarrows, gutters, or your plants, low spots; so, that’s the biggest thing, to get rid of all the standing water in your yard,” Thompson said.

If not, you’ll increase your chances of getting bitten. Mosquito bites are not just itchy, but mosquitos can spread West Nile fever, which is rare in this area, but can be deadly.

Mosquitoes not only affect humans, but their bites are the cause of heartworm disease in your cats and dogs.

Do cold temperatures actually kill off mosquitos? That’s something of a myth, Thompson said.

“…the mosquitoes and most of their eggs, they go into hibernation called diapause. You may notice sometimes when it’s warm in the winter time, when we have those nice spring days in the winter, you get bitten by a mosquito,” he said. “How can that be? Well, they come out of diapause or hibernation, and they’ll go right back again. So, they don’t really die, they just go into a hibernation and come out during the spring.”

Here’s what you can do to avoid being bitten.

“There are certain things you can do to avoid mosquito bites is wear light colored clothing, they’re attracted to CO2 on our breath,” Thompson said. “If you’re having an outdoor party, they like alcohol, get the light-color clothing and turn the fan on out there. That deters them from landing on you.”

You can also protect yourself with a mosquito repellent that contains DEET. Unfortunately, Citronella is not as effective as cedar oil at repelling the pesky insects.

“It’s the female and only the female that bites, and they need that for reproductive purposes,” Thompson said.

Cleaning up around your home and lightening up your look can keep you safe and bite free this spring.