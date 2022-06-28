KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The election season is almost upon us.

For Missourians, people will need to be 17 and a half years old to be able to register to vote but must be 18 years old by the time of the election to vote. Voters need to be U.S. citizens and Missouri residents.

July 6 is the deadline to register for the August 2 primary election, and October 12 is the deadline to register for the November 8 general election.

Voters can register online by completing a Missouri Voter Registration Application. Mail-in registrations can be requested online as well.

If voters move to a different address in the same county, they can change the address on election day at the new polling place. However, if voters moved outside where they were previously registered, voters will need to fill out a new voter registration form.

In addition, voters will be given a limited ballot, containing Federal and statewide candidates if they move after the registration deadline. They will also be issued a voter registration application in person with the local election authority.

Not sure if you’re registered to vote? You can check your voter registration online.