A Chick-fil-A restaurant is seen in a file image taken on Jan. 2, 2015. (Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – One fast-food titan is offering a free chicken sandwich to customers around the St. Louis area this week.

From now through Jan. 28, customers can visit Chick-fil-A restaurants around the St. Louis region and score a free original chicken sandwich.

The offer can be redeemed at any Chick-fil-A sandwich through the company’s mobile app.

“We want to start this new year in a special way,” said Eric Benting, local restaurant operator of Chick-fil-A in Sunset Hills. “We are treating our loyal customers to a free sandwich as a sign of our gratitude for their support.”

The offer is good for one sandwich per person with a Chick-fil-A One account. It can be redeemed during normal business hours. Chick-fil-A has not disclosed whether a purchase is required to redeem the offer for a free sandwich.

To find a Chick-fil-A restaurant near you, click here.