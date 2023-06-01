ST. LOUIS – Condado Tacos, an Ohio-based taco joint, is set to open a new location in Ballpark Village later this month, and there’s an extra incentive for some lucky customers.

Condado Tacos will open its first St. Louis restaurant at Ballpark Village on June 15. On that day, the first 100 customers will win one free taco every week for one whole year.

The offer comes as part of a special the chain deems as a “Year of Yum.” The first 100 customers in line will receive a voucher that allows them to get one free taco a year for each of the next 52 weeks.

If you’re unable to win the free tacos for a year, you could still get a free taco around the grand opening. Every customer who visits on June 15 will receive a free taco with a purchase. And adults of legal age can but margaritas for a discounted rate of $5.

Doors open around 11 a.m. and there will also be a confetti celebration just before.

Condado Tacos will take over a 5,000 square-foot space in Ballpark Village, offering around 300 seats total. That includes more than 100 in the main dining room and outdoors.

“We are thrilled to bring our innovative tacos and margs to Ballpark Village in St. Louis and continue our growth and expansion throughout the Midwest,” said Chris Artinian, Condado Tacos President and Chief Executive Officer. “At Condado Tacos, we offer a craveable, fresh and unique full service dining experience that matches your speed, for in-restaurant dining and To Go. We’re the most fun you can have for under $20 per person. We welcome all, and we are proud of our “Come as You Are” culture and atmosphere in serving our guests an amazing experience that is unparalleled.”

Condado Tacos says it specializes in unique tacos, margaritas and tequilas in a colorful and an energetic atmosphere. The St. Louis location is the chain’s 45th restaurant and most western one to date.