How to see Missouri’s traffic cameras

ST. LOUIS – Extreme weather can make the roads hard to navigate.

The Missouri Department of Transportation has a helpful tool for motorists to check before they head out. MoDOT’s traffic cameras are visible on their Gateway Guide.

Once a viewer is on the Gateway Guide site, they can look to the left side of the screen and find a menu of different options to checkmark. One of the options, under the heading “Traffic,” is “Traffic Camera.” Once this is checkmarked, the interactive map will then have camera icons corresponding to everywhere MoDOT has placed one.

Find an area you want to see, click the camera icon, and then watch the live feed. Click here to try it out.