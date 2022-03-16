ST. LOUIS – Commissioners of the St. Louis Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority (RSA) have their work cut out for them in the coming months.

The RSA has a handful of newly appointed commissioners with a big decision on its shoulders. That task is to figure out what to do with the millions of dollars that RSA, St. Louis City, and St. Louis County received from the Los Angeles Rams.

Five commissioners have been appointed since the lawsuit settlement was announced in November, when the NFL and Rams owner Enos Stanley Kroenke agreed to pay St. Louis $790 million over the team’s move from St. Louis to Los Angeles.

After attorneys took their 35% cut of the settlement, there is about $514 million left to be spent. The RSA will have to work with the city and county to decide how to split that money. The RSA did not discuss that topic at Wednesday’s meeting. The meeting took nearly four hours to complete because there was a closed session discussion in the middle.

However, during open session, new commissioner Dave Spence asked if it will be a tough process ahead.

“With the stakes being much higher, will tensions surface, or would we like to think that we are all adults, and we can leave drama and politics at the door?” Spence said.

“Anything is possible,” Chairman James Shrewsbury said. “But I have not seen that type of split since I’ve been here.

The biggest task completed at Wednesday’s meeting was electing new leadership. Rev. Earl Nance will be the new chairman of the RSA and Dave Spence will be vice-chair.

RSA also decided to approve the 2022 operating budget in the June 15 meeting.

FOX 2 asked commissioners if there was any update to settlement discussions. Commissioners said there is no update at present.