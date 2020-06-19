How two local businesses pivoted to keep serving customers in the COVID-19 era

ST. LOUIS – Making the best of a bad situation.

Local businesses Fit Flavors and Elite Football Academy and Training had to switch gears to survive during the COVID-19 shutdown.

With four locations in the St. Louis area, as an essential business, they had to act quickly. They offer healthy meals for people on the go and those with certain dietary needs. So, they shifted to digital to meet the needs of customers.

Meanwhile, Elite Football Academy didn’t have an online business and were not considered an essential business like Fit Flavors. They needed a way to reach their professional players all the way down their youth athletes.

With no money coming in, they produced top-notch training videos for athletes that can be used all over the world.