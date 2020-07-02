How will the mask mandate work at your job?

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page said many people in St. Louis county have been diligent about wearing masks in public when social distancing isn’t possible. Page said for those people the mask mandate doesn’t change what you are already doing.

Page said that in some places like retail stores, grocery stores, and pharmacies, people have gotten lax on wearing a mask.

The mandate reinforces that everyone in those places needs to be wearing masks.

So what does the mask mandate mean for people who are back in office buildings? Page said it is pretty much the same basic rules.

“If you are inside an office by yourself or inside of a cubicle where you are socially distanced away from others, then you don’t need a mask on,” Page said. “Walking around interacting with others less than 6 feet away, then you need a mask on. If you are in a public facing job where you are interacting with the public you need a mask.”

Come July 3, it is masks on, St. Louis.