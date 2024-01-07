ST. LOUIS – Our weather pattern continues to evolve, with waves of winter storms on the way.

The next storm arrives on Monday and it is complex. Rain works in late Monday, with the potential of some snow mixing in at times. There is a warm layer in the atmosphere that may keep it mostly raining into Tuesday morning.

As cold air overtakes the warm layer, precipitation by late Tuesday will be all snow with some accumulations. The target for higher snow totals remains north and west of downtown St. Louis, but even a minor shift could change that.

Travel both close to St. Louis and away from town will be impacted. Gusty winds will also be an issue. There is another storm gearing up for later this week, with more snow and cold potential.