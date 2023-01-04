ST. LOUIS – The first of 12 meteor showers in 2023 is well underway.

The Quadrantid meteor shower, named after the former constellation Quadrans Muralis, originates from an asteroid rather than a comet: the 2003 EHI asteroid, which takes 5.52 years to orbit the sun, according to NASA.

The Quadrantids have the potential to be the strongest shower of the year, but usually fall short due to their short peak and the poor weather during the month, the American Meteor Society says. The moon will also be full on Friday—a wolf moon—making it harder to see this light show.

The shower’s radiant point is located on the northern edge of the constellation Boötes, not far from the end of the Big Dipper’s handle.

If you missed its peak this morning, you can still catch the light show until Jan. 16. No equipment is needed to view the Quadrantids. Just find the darkest location possible, lie back, look up, and let your eyes adjust to the dark.