How you can to prepare for an outage and conserve energy

ST. LOUIS – Electric companies are asking customers to conserve energy. One quick way to make the change is to lower your thermostat. While it may seem like 2 degrees wouldn’t make a difference, electric companies said it will make a big difference in our bills.

Other ways to conserve power include:

  • Turning the thermostat down even more while sleeping
  • Unplugging or turning off nonessential appliances
  • Avoid using large appliances such as ovens and dryers
  • Reduce the temperature setting on electric hot water heaters

“Those are the kinds of things we are asking customers to consider and in aggregate they have and we’re just seeing a pretty solid performance of the electric grid,” Kevin Anders, vice president of Operations and Technical Services at Ameren Missouri, said.

Representatives from Spire and Ameren said there aren’t any plans for rolling blackouts in the St. Louis region, but Red Cross leaders said we should still be prepared for outages at any point.

“All these different states are impacted, so any savings we can get on the system is going to help out,” Shaylen Dean, Energy Efficiency Program Manager at Spire Missouri said. “Throw on that blanket, maybe a hoodie for a couple of days and we will be in good shape.”

The Red Cross has a list of items you should have in your home to prepare for an outage, what to do during the outage, and steps to take after the outage is over.

Sharon Watson, American Red Cross Regional Communications Director, said they will step in and open warming centers if there are power outages that will last for more than a day and they are operating warming centers in Texas, where power has been out for days.

