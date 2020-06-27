Huey ‘had nothing but love for’ Kinloch, local DJ says

KINLOCH, Mo. – A life cut short and a loss to the music community.

“Maxine Waters, Dick Gregory, Jennifer Lewis; they all come from Kinloch,” said Brian Nelson, aka as radio personanlity DJ Kut. “So, he was loud and proud about where he came from. And when he finally got the album ‘Notebook Paper,’ he screamed nothing but love for Kinloch. So, it’s crazy to see him lose his life in the city he had nothing but love for.”

Rapper Huey, whose real name was Lawrence Franks Jr., lived and loved his Kinloch.

Huey was shot just before 11 p.m. in front of a home in the 8100 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard near Mable Avenue.

“For those who never listened to his first album ‘Notebook Paper,’ he lays his life out on the line,” said Nelson. “He spoke about growing up without a father and all the obstacles of one of his cousins getting killed and his brother being locked up. He spoke to the generation that we see these days.”

Former Magic 108, 100.3 The Beat, and 95.5 FM radio personality DJ Kut watched Huey the rapper represents St. Louis as his career grew.

Huey was set to shoot a music video this Saturday.

“The whole music community is mourning the loss of Huey’s life,” Nelson said. “’Pop, Lock and Drop It,’ it was a beautiful thing to see kids across the country doing that dance and knowing that it all originated from St. Louis. All around good guy. Over 20,000 people watched that guy on the arena stage and he left it all on the stage when you saw him perform.”