ST. LOUIS – Country music superstar Morgan Wallen brought in large crowds downtown Thursday for a back-to-back concert event, but not everyone is on board with the concert having a two-day residence at Busch Stadium.

The concert brought in fans and businesses from across the region.

“Jonesboro, Arkansas,” said Taylor Cano.

“Chicago, Illinois,” said Taylor and Sharon Sargent.

Fans said the experience was what drove them to be at the concert on Thursday.

“Best concert I’ve been to, easy-peasy. Oh yeah, he puts on a great performance every single time,” said Casey Wagner.

“He’s amazing. I’m hoping that he switches up with Ernest and plays Cowgirl tonight,” said Payton Golomski.

There are those, however, who say Wallen does not make them feel comfortable enough to be at his shows. Music critic Kevin Johnson with the Post Dispatch wrote, “As a Black man, I don’t feel comfortable occupying the predominately white space that is a Morgan Wallen concert—though I’ve occupied many predominantly white spaces, professionally and personally, all my life.”

In the article, Johnson referred to a controversial video of Wallen from 2021 when he was caught on camera drunkenly using the n-word. Despite Wallen’s public apologies, meeting with the Nashville NAACP, and a rehab stay, Johnson said he has not moved on.