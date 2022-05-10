ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Fans of comics, graphic novels, gaming, movies, and television will geek out at the 2022 Fan Expo coming to the America’s Center this weekend. Celebrity guests headlining the event include William Shatner, Michael Rooker, Carl Weathers, and Kevin Smith.

Tens of thousands of fans are expected to attend. Many of them will be coming in costume to see artists, exhibitors, attend programs, special events, and more.

The comic con has been coming to St. Louis under the “Wizard World” brand since 2013 and has recently changed names. The pandemic placed many conventions on pause. This is the first time back for the event since 2019.

There are many more actors and voice artists scheduled to appear in St. Louis. See the full list of celebrity guests and learn more about the event here.

Individual tickets start at $37. There are also deals for families and three-day passes. Saturday’s family plan is already sold out.



Fan Expo 2022 St. Louis – May 13-15:

Friday 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Saturday 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Sunday 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Images from 2018 Wizard World: