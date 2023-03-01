O’FALLON, Mo. – Bill’s Service Center on Sonderen Road in O’Fallon, Missouri, has been a mainstay for decades, just off Interstate 70. However, the owner’s son was reportedly inside the storage facility when it caught fire early Wednesday morning. He was able to get out safely and call for help.

No one was injured in the fire.

O’Fallon Fire Protection District got a call around 4:40 a.m. A large storage shed on the back of the property, filled with lawnmowers, equipment, and propane tanks, went up in flames.

Four different fire departments responded to the intense fire, with explosions heard as around 30 firefighters worked to get the blaze under control.

Fort Zumwalt North Middle School is located nearby. The school was canceled for the day due to fire and smoke in the area.

Hours after the fire was put out, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources had a team come out to make sure there was no hazardous runoff from the gasoline and propane on the site.

According to the assistant fire chief, they have not determined what started the fire but believe it began accidentally before quickly spreading out of control.

“It’s a large structure, and it’s full of lawnmowers, according to the owner, gasoline products, possibly propane,” said Battalion Chief Brian Moore for the O’Fallon Fire Protection District. “Yes, we had several large explosions inside the structure while we were attempting to put out the fire.”

The other schools in the Fort Zumwalt School District remained open. Bill’s Service Center closed Wednesday while the owners sorted through the fire damage.