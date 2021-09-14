Human remains found in a vacant Wellston home

WELLSTON, Mo. – Police found human remains at a vacant home near the intersection of Page and Skinker Tuesday. The home had been involved in a fire a few years ago. Investigators do not believe that there is anything criminal about the incident.
