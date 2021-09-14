Human remains found in a vacant Wellston home

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - A Maryland Heights man will compete on an episode of Chopped tonight on the Food Network. Nico Shumpert graduated in 2007 from the Pattonville School District. Administrators are big fans and want you to know that the show airs at 8:00 pm in the Central timezone.

Shumpert visited Pattonville High School in 2018 to give a cooking demonstration. The school calls him a private chef and culinary influencer. The pictures attached to this article are from the visit to culinary arts students in Tracie Olson's class.