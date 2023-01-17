COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Columbia Police Department identified the human remains found last week as those of Samuel Michael Clemons, 21, from Jefferson City. He was a student at the University of Missouri.

Emma Adams was arrested January 10 approximately 5:30 p.m. by the Columbia Police Department in connection with a homicide investigation.

She was arrested because police thought she had committed second-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with physical evidence, and leaving a body behind.

The arrest was made after the Missouri University Police Department (MUPD) was called to a welfare check at one of the dorm buildings on the University of Missouri’s campus around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. During the investigation, police found what they thought were suspicious human remains in the 2400 block of Bentley Court.

Due to the condition the body was found in, there was no way to positively identify the victim at the time. The University of Missouri Police Department, the Medical Examiner, and others helped with this investigation

The police are still looking into what happened, and they want anyone with information to call them at 573-874-8477 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477.