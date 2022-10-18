ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after the discovery of human remains Monday in north St. Louis.

A cadaver dog alerted first responders to the human remains around 5:30 p.m. Monday. The remains were found in the 3900 block of North 19th Street in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department reports that police received a tip of possible buried human remains on Sunday. No remains were found during that initial investigation.

Police have not yet identified the identity of the remains. Authorities are working to remove the remains and the investigation is ongoing. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation.