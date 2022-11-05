WEST SULLIVAN, Mo. – An investigation is underway after authorities spotted and confirmed human remains Friday in Crawford County.

The human remains were found at an undisclosed time Friday in the 4100 block of North Service Road in West Sullivan.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area and collected evidence at the scene. Investigators later determined the discovery to be skeletal human remains.

Authorities have not yet identified the remains or any possible suspects tied to the discovery.

Additional details are limited at this time. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.