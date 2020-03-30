Human remains found near site of 2010 missing person’s case

ST. CLAIR, Mo. – A 10-year missing person’s case may soon be solved after human remains were found in rural Franklin County within walking distance of the Meramec River.

According to Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton, deputies were called to the 600 block of Turkey Run Road on the morning of March 22 for the reported discovery of human remains. Deputies arrived and confirmed the remains were, in fact, human bones.

Crime scene investigators and detectives conducted a search of the surrounding wooded area while the remains were taken to the county medical examiner’s office.

The remains have not yet been identified. However, Sheriff Pelton said there was a missing person’s report filed in 2010 involving a local resident who lived approximately a quarter-mile away from the scene.

Authorities made contact that individual’s next of kin to make them aware of the discovery.

Sheriff Pelton said more information would be released when the remains are identified.