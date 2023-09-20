ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Hazelwood school district families can learn about the dangers of human trafficking and the importance of cyber safety Wednesday night.

The ‘Gateway Alliance Against Human Trafficking’ is hosting an informational meeting at the learning center on New Halls Ferry Road in Florissant. It’s from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The organization will teach parents how to identify human traffickers and their victims, how to help children know if they’re victims of human trafficking, and how to report it to the police.