Humane Society finds dog remains on breeder’s land and rescues 21 others

ST. LOUIS – The Humane Society of Missouri’s (HSMO) Animal Cruelty Task Force (ACT) found dog remains, one dead dog, and rescued 21 other dogs in severe condition Wednesday from a licensed breeder.

The breeder located in McDonald County, Missouri, the southwest corner of the state, had not allowed the Missouri Department of Agriculture (MDA) to inspect the property in the past year. This caused the Missouri Attorney General’s Office to seek a court order giving MDA officials unrestricted access to the property. The warrant was secured and served Wednesday.

The rescued animals arrived at HSMO’s St. Louis City headquarters at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The ACT team removed dogs from outside kennels and from an inside shelter. The dogs rescued included Boxers, Chihuahuas, Yorkshire Terriers, among others.

HSMO said at least three dogs received a Body Condition Score of 1 on a scale of 1 to 10. A dog should ideally have a score of a 4 or 5. A 1 is severely underweight. a 10 is severely overweight. HSMO also said there was evidence of multiple dogs whose remains were recently disposed of, and there was one dog there that had died just hours before rescuers arrived.

“These dogs have been living in horrific conditions; the breeder’s neglect is inhumane and utterly reprehensible,” president of the Humane Society of Missouri Kathy Warnick said. “Thankfully, our Animal Cruelty Task Force was able to act swiftly to rescue these abused animals from their appalling situation and bring them to safety.”

HSMO is working to give the best veterinary care available to each dog as they progress through rehabilitation. As they recover, HSMO will make them available for adoption.