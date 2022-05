ST. LOUIS – The Humane Society of Missouri is hosting a job fair on Thursday.

They’re looking for people who love animals and believe the pets they care for deserve a second chance. The Humane Society is looking for adoption counselors and investigators for the Animal Cruelty Task Force. Both full and part-time jobs are available.

The job fair is from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at The Humane Society headquarters at 1201 Macklind Avenue.