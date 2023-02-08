ST. LOUIS – The Humane Society of Missouri offered a helping hand to care for 14 new puppies and dogs on its Annual Day of Giving.

The shelter received an emergency transfer of 14 pups and dogs from one of its animal welfare partners in Mississippi. Due to a human medical emergency, the animals were brought to St. Louis.

The Humane Society of Missouri’s second annual Day of Giving, on February 7, 2022, is a 24-hour giving effort to help thousands of animals get the second chances they deserve.

Donations to the Humane Society’s purpose, which saves mistreated and abandoned animals from sad situations and provides them with safety, shelter, and medical treatment, are utilized to aid rescue animals on Day of Giving.

The rescued dogs, mostly terriers, are being taken to the HSMO’s St. Louis headquarters for emergency veterinary treatment. (Humane Society of Missouri Animal Cruelty Task Force)

The 14 puppies and dogs are being cared for at the HSMO’s Macklind Avenue offices and look to be in good health.

Individually, they will be reviewed and made available for adoption on a case-by-case basis.

Kathy Warnick, president of the Humane Society of Missouri, said, “We are happy for the opportunity to support our Midwest animal welfare partners, and we will do all in our ability to ensure that these animals all find loving homes.”

Please visit HSMO.org/dog to assist support the care of these animals and to learn about some of the thousands of animals that HSMO aids each year.

The Humane Society of Missouri does not receive government funding and is entirely financed by individual donations from animal lovers, thus the Day of Giving is important.