ST. LOUIS – The Humane Society of Missouri announced Thursday that it rescued 26 animals, including five kittens, from what it described as “inhumane conditions” in Clinton County.

Local law enforcement helped the Humane Society’s Animal Cruelty Task Force rescue the animals from a private residence in Lathrop, Missouri. The rescued animals include nine dogs, 10 cats (five of them kittens), five chickens, a sugar glider, and a gerbil.

An HSMO spokesperson said rescuers also found deceased animals on the property.

Humane Society of Missouri rescues 26 animals from inhumane conditions in Clinton County. (Courtesy: HSMO)

The rescued animals were brought to the organization’s St. Louis headquarters on Macklind Avenue. The animals are expected to be available for adoption once they have recuperated.

To support the treatment and recovery of these animals, visit HSMO.org/donate. To report an animal who may be in danger or is suffering from neglect or abuse, call your local law enforcement agency and the Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Hotline at 314-647-4400.