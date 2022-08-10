ST. LOUIS – If you’re looking for a new furry friend, the Humane Society of Missouri wants to help.

Through the end of August, the Humane Society will slash adoption fees on all adult pit bull terriers and pit bull mixed breeds. Adoption fees for pit bulls have been reduced to $25 per dog.

According to the Humane Society, when raised by a responsible pet owner in a caring environment, pit bull terriers are smart, loyal, and gentle companions. The shelter is reducing fees in hopes to help more pit bull breeds find homes.

To see all of the dogs eligible for this promotion, click here. You can also stop by HSMO’s Macklind Headquarters in St. Louis City or Best Buddy Pet Center in Maryland Heights.