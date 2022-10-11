ST. LOUIS – The Humane Society of Missouri rescued seven animals Tuesday in Douglas County from a dog breeder.

Unfortunately, a rescue like this one is not uncommon for the Humane Society of Missouri.

“Some of the dogs had severe, severe matting. They had skin lesions. They had infected ears,” said Ella Frank, director of Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Task Force.

The Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Task Force rescued seven dogs from Marilyn Shephard, a dog breeder, after she violated a 2021 consent agreement that was put in place by the Missouri Attorney General’s office.

In 2021, the Humane Society rescued more than 40 dogs from Shephard. She’s previously been listed as one of the country’s 100 most notorious dog breeders. Shephard runs breeding businesses in Missouri under the names Cedarcrest Kennel, Williams Kennel, PuppyFind, and Pups4U. The seven dogs rescued will be treated for injuries and go through rehabilitation.

“They will get tucked away for the night, get rest and decompress,” Frank said. “They had a really long day. A lot of these guys are shy and fearful, so today was very dramatic for them.”

Frank wants to remind people that if they see something, say something.

“We are their voice. They can’t talk,” she said. “It is up to us to be their voice, and that’s why it’s important to end this cycle of breeding so that there not 2-year-old dogs having countless litter after litter. To educate. To give these guys a second chance of becoming a household pet, a dog, to play in the backyard.”