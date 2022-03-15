Hummingbird Migration: Tracking the flights north through the United States

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The weather is turning warmer this week. That means it’s time to start looking ahead to other signs of spring, including the hummingbird migration.

The birds are starting to move north. We still have some time before we see them hovering around our homes in St. Louis. Now is a good time to get those feeders all cleaned up and ready to go.

The birds have been spotted this year in the southern United States. They spend winters in Central America or Mexico. Their annual migration north begins as early as February.

The birds can fly over 20 miles per day. They can lose nearly half of their body weight during the trip. They are always looking for sources of nectar to help them maintain the energy needed to fly thousands of miles.

The birds will eventually make it to the east coast, upper portions of the Midwest, and to southern Canada before settling in for the summer. The migration should wrap up by late May. They will start heading back to Mexico in August.

Some hummingbirds in the United States do not migrate. They are found along the Pacific coast and southern portions of the nation.

Hummingbird migration map: