BONNE TERRE, Mo – More than 400 people in the St. Francios County community attended a vigil Sunday in honor of Bonne Terre Officer Lane Burns, who was shot and killed in the line of duty early Thursday morning.

As the city mourns the loss of Officer Burns, his impact on the community during his six years of service for the department lives on.

“He’s pulled me over a couple of times and he’s one of the best cops here in Bonne Terre; and he will be really missed by a lot of people,” said Sherry Hopkins.

The vigil was held on the football field at North County Senior High. Hundreds of people attended to show their support. Welcoming people into the facility was Shannon Chasteen, Burns’ fiancée.

“This is exactly how myself and his family would want him to be remembered for his life and what a hero he was,” Chasteen said.

Though Chasteen must say goodbye to Burns, she’ll hold onto the memories others shared with her about her late fiancé. Coincidentally, Burns ordered a surprise gift for Chasteen the night before he lost his life. The gift arrived at their home on Friday, and inside the box was a customized necklace with Officer Burns’ badge number on the front and “1093” on the back, which is code for “I’m safe.” Chasteen says it was an emotional gift to receive, but it’s now her most prized possession.

U.S. Missionary Chaplin Kevin Kappler led attendees through a prayer, candle light ceremony, moment of silence, and time of community discussion throughout the vigil. Local Board Member for Backstoppers Sherri Pratt helped organize the vigil and says today was a moment for all who knew, loved, and worked with Officer Burns to find some encouragement.

Officer Burns is survived by his two young children.