ROSEBUD, Mo. – A fallen Hermann police officer, Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith, is remembered by hundreds in a candlelight vigil Tuesday night in Rosebud.

The community of Rosebud packed the red barn event space off Highway 50 at 7 p.m., showing their support for the Griffith family. Among the attendees were members of multiple law enforcement agencies that he was a part of.

The vigil started with speakers including the mayor, sheriff, pastor, and a local alderman who was a close friend of Griffith. Each provided comfort with stories of Griffith, where, they said, he showed kindness and compassion for those he served and his community on a regular basis.

The vigil closed with candles lit in his honor.

“I’m feeling this horrible loss, and I think if we come together as a community, there’s some comfort in each other in feeling the same loss,” said Rosebud Mayor Shannon Grus. “That’s my hope tonight, that we come away stronger as a community and wrapping our arms around Jennifer and her family.”

“I think he would have been happy to know he was a part of a good community that respected him and loved him and understood what he was doing,” said Ed Shaw, a former colleague, and friend of Griffith. “He was protecting us, and helping us, and he thinks he would be happy about that.”

On Sunday, visitation and funeral services will start at 9 a.m. at Owensville High School. You can also donate to a GoFundMe page for the family.