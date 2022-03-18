ST. LOUIS — More than 250 people packed Friendly Temple Church in north St. Louis to say their final goodbyes to community leader and former state Rep. Cora Faith Walker, who died suddenly a week ago.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page attended the memorial service Friday morning. Walker joined Page’s administration in 2019 as the chief policy officer. Walker was also good friends with Mayor Jones.

“She saw the good in everyone. I will continue to fight for the things she stood for,” Jones said during the service. “Rest in peace with all my love.”

“She was a voice for women, newborns, the unhoused and many other causes,” Page added. “She was quick with a kind word.”

Walker, who is from Ferguson, was elected to the Missouri House in 2016 and served for a term and a half. She was also an attorney. Perhaps most importantly, the community she strongly advocated for remembered her as a fierce public servant gone way too soon. She was only 37 years old.

“Cora Faith Parks was a faithful, hard-working person, and she really did a lot for the community,” said Vinita Park Mayor James McGee. “When you talk about servitude, she was a person that served the community. She loved her community, and she is going to be well missed.”

St. Louis Alderwoman Anne Schweitzer shared the sentiment of so many others, calling Walker an “amazing friend” and “fierce fighter for reproductive justice and vulnerable people everywhere.”

“She’s one I will miss deeply and many others will as well, just wish she was still here,” said Schweitzer.