DES PERES, Mo. – Movie star Jason Momoa kicked off his St. Louis tour Tuesday afternoon at a Des Peres Schnucks.

Momoa’s on a six-state tour promoting his new vodka, Meili. Hundreds of fans lined up outside the Schnucks to grab a photo and buy an autographed bottle of vodka.

“We are huge superhero fans with an 8-year-old,” Denise Berlekamp said.

Momoa will be making stops Wednesday at two more St. Louis locations: the Crestwood Dierbergs and Total Wine & More in Chesterfield.

Kirkwood’s Logan Echols began lining up about two hours before the start of Tuesday’s event.

“I’m here to meet a celebrity for the first time,” Echols said. “I’m a little nervous.”

One fan, Zach Welty, brought some gifts of his own to give to the star actor.

“I know he’s into skull art, so I brought some skull art coins for him,” Welty said. “I’m hoping to gift him with it and bless him with it. It would be a cool guy to have my art in his collection.”

Momoa will also be visiting Colorado, Minnesota, Washington, and Wisconsin on his tour.