STEELVILLE, Mo. – Three people are behind bars after authorities seized hundreds of fentanyl capsules and other illegal drugs last week in rural Missouri.

Crawford County prosecutors have charged Brendan Snodgrass, 28; Brent Sands, 30; and Mercedes Weiler, 30, in the investigation.

According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, task force agents conducted a search warrant last Wednesday at a Steelville home on Sanke Road. When they arrived, agents found 250 capsules of fentanyl, one-eighth of an ounce of methamphetamine and one gram of suspected raw fentanyl.

Snodgrass, Sands and Weiler all face various drug charges from possession to delivery of a controlled substance. All three are jailed without bond.

“I appreciate the great work and dedication provided by our deputies and the partnership with LANEG [task force] for preventing these dangerous drugs from making their way into our community,” said Crawford County Sheriff Darin Layman via Facebook.