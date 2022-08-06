ST. LOUIS – Hundreds of flood victims lined up Saturday at the Friendly Temple Chuch in north St. Louis to get some much-needed help.

Some multi-agency resource centers have closed or moved around St. Louis in recent days. On Saturday, things were running smoothly at the Friendly Temple Church.

Flood victims seeking help took a number to be called into the center. Many talked to officials with the Red Cross to describe their situations. For those who came to the church to meet with several different nonprofits, they has access to different types of help and assistance.

Around 800 people sought help each day at three different flood relief events supported by the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency.

“We’re going to be more,” said Terry Cassil, Response Division Manager at Missouri State Emergency Management Agency. “We want to be here to help everyone who needs to come through.”

While Saturday was supposed to be the last day for a resource center, many families still need help. Some have been unable to meet with emergency management officials yet. Friendly Temple Church is planning to host several more flood relief events from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday next week.