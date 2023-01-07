EDWARDSVILLE – The North American integration center in Edwardsville is home to two important aspects of the career opportunities available today: an attractive salary and benefits.

The organization says it is looking for applicants with diverse backgrounds and professional experience to fill hundreds of positions.

These will be positioned in metro-east supply chain and manufacturing facilities. Warehouse associates, supervisors, forklift operators, manufacturing technicians, and other positions are available.

The employment fair begins today at 9 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m. Visit 108 Gateway Commerce Center Drive in Edwardsville, Illinois.

Job seekers are encouraged to bring their resumes and prepare for on-site interviews. Job searchers will be able to speak with wwt’s talent acquisition team and hiring managers about the open roles within the organization.