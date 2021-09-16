Hundreds of protesters at Missouri’s Capitol to oppose vaccine mandates

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Vaccine mandates are popping up everywhere in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus and people have something to say about it.

Hundreds of protesters were inside the Missouri state capitol Wednesday speaking in opposition to the Biden administration’s federal employee vaccine mandate.

The Missouri Chamber of Commerce supports vaccines but says a mandate is a slippery slope. They expressed concern about what’s next for the employer community.

The federal government has not implemented a vaccine mandate. However, Missouri health officials expect that will change next month.