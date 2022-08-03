FLORISSANT, Mo. – An emergency response center set up to help victims of last week’s flood were closed early as another round of heavy rain and winds rolled through the greater St. Louis region Wednesday afternoon.

Many people were packed inside of the John F. Kennedy Community Center for disaster relief Wednesday afternoon. The multi-agency resource center that was helping the flood victims had to shut down the community center three hours after storms swept through the area.

Groups like the Salvation Army and the American Red Cross continued to guide people to the right aid.

“To know that they’re not alone and that there’s a way to work through,” said Beth Elders, St. Louis Regional Executive Director for the American Red Cross. “This is what we do.”

There were 11 booths set up to hand out food, water, flood cleanup kits, or give out hugs and prayers to local residents.

A Normandy resident said they are thankful for the meal that was handed out by the Salvation Army.

“I lost food due to the outages, so me and my children have been eating at shelters, said Normandy resident, Gwenda Washington. “So, I’m just thankful for this plate of food.”

Washington said her family lost clothes, furniture, and possessions from flood damage. She said her family has to live in shelters while they wait for assistance and repairs.

“We are losing sleep, we are frustrated,” said Washington. “My children, they want to be in their bed, they can’t be in their bed right now, so we sleeping on cots. “So, it’s just uncomfortable for them and it’s been hard for me.”

The Salvation Army handed out meals to nearly 500 people Wednesday.

“I saw my neighbors here today,” said Gretchen Luke, Deputy Director of Emergency Responses for the Salvation Army. “I felt bad for them because it was an effort to get here. My neighbor that was able to make it today, was 91 years old and I know it was a challenge for them and what they’ve been going through at home was a challenge.”

A Ferguson resident said it’s important to get out to get help.

“It’s very frustrating, but you got to get out,” said Ferguson resident, Cassandra Etholes. “That’s the only one you’re going to get help.”

The Florissant location will be rescheduled for next week, details are coming soon. There will be four more resource centers in the county through the weekend.

There will be one on Thursday in University City starting at 3 p.m. and another on Friday in north St. Louis from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

You can find the full list here:

A list of resource centers for flood victims this week, credited by the Red Cross of Missouri