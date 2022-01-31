Hundreds remember Festus fire chief at visitation Monday

FESTUS, Mo. — Hundreds of people paid tribute to Festus Fire Chief Kevin Cremer at his visitation Monday evening. Cremer died a week ago from COVID-19 complications. He was 48.

“It’s a large hole in our department, in the community,” said Festus Fire Department Public Information Officer Travis Wood. “It’s going to be really hard to fill. I don’t think we’re ever going to fill it.”

Cremer worked with the fire department for 16 years, serving as the fire chief for the last four.

A massive American flag saluted Cremer and his service from above, while a Festus fire truck with black and purple banners symbolized those grieving on the ground.

“We take ten-minute rotations at the head and foot with an ax and pipe hole,” said Wood. “So a lot of us have been rotating in and out, helping with the honor guard. Other than that, we’ve been hanging out with his family, making sure everybody is ok, basically lending a hand to one another.”

The send-off had a big impact on all those who knew him.

“Every time he came in the door, he had a smile on his face, just always seemed very happy,” said Festus Public Library Director Elizabeth Steffen.

“He was a special guy, a good guy and he was just like a gentle teddy bear,” said Jefferson County Board of Elections Clerk Tracy Johnson.

Cremer is being remembered as a great man but also a great chief.

“He was more than just a boss. He was a family member,” said Wood. “He just loves hanging out with guys and taking care of us.”

His funeral service will take place at the Elks Lodge in Festus on Tuesday at 11 a.m.