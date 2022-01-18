Hundreds to line procession route to honor fallen St. Louis firefighter

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis City Firefighter Benjamin Polson tragically died in the line of duty on Thursday when a roof collapsed inside an abandoned home, as he was searching for people who may have been trapped in the fire.

On Wednesday, hundreds of people including firefighters from other states are expected to line the procession route with apparatus’ in honor of Polson.

“The fire service is a very tight knight brotherhood,” Chief James Silvernail of the Kirkwood Fire Department and Backstoppers Board member said. “The fire community is going to come out in a large presence to support our fallen brother.”

A visitation is set at Kutis Funeral Home from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Thursday, a funeral mass is set for 10 a.m. at Cathedral Basilica. An inurnment at Resurrection Cemetery in Affton is scheduled after the funeral mass.



“This is more than a profession, it is a family and what we’ll see Wednesday and Thursday is a testament to that, it’s going to be a very large display of brotherhood,” Silvernail said.



Polson followed in his father’s footsteps after getting his MBA from Drury and graduating with a law degree from UMKC.



The procession route is expected to be released Wednesday.



In lieu of flowers, the Polson family has asked donations be made to The Backstoppers Foundation.

The weather is expected to be cold during the arrangements honoring Polson. Fire crews have been told to make sure apparatus’ have full tanks of gas.