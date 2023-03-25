ST. LOUIS — Hundreds of people are expected to climb the steps at the Metropolitan Square building Saturday morning. The Fight for Air event is organized by the American Lung Association. This is happening for the first time since the COVID lockdowns, hundreds of climbers of all fitness levels are going to take part in this today.

The event starts at 8 a.m. and it aims to raise awareness and research funding for lung disease. Climbers will get to enjoy one-of-a-kind views and a day of fun and challenge.

The Lung Association says more than 857,000 people in Missouri suffer from lung disease. Funds raised from the event will support the Lung Association’s efforts to improve lung health right here in Missouri through research, education, and advocacy.