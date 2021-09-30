Hunger Action Month ‘successful’ so far for St. Louis Area Foodbank

BRIDGETON, Mo. – Thursday under partly cloudy skies, volunteers and employees were walking on sunshine inside their St. Louis Area Foodbank warehouse.

Regular volunteers and a group of employees from Brown Shoe Company put together personal care item packages for families in need.

From toothpaste to home COVID-19 tests, these boxes will be distributed in the coming days by their fleet of 18 trucks.

“September, Hunger Action Month has been really successful for us and of course we couldn’t have done that without the community support,” said Michelle Madaras, director of communications and marketing for St. Louis Area Foodbank.

“Throughout the month of September during Hunger Action Month we actually distributed more than three million meals. Now that’s to seniors and children and families in need right here in our region. That’s across 26 counties right here in Illinois and Missouri.”

There is food insecurity in St. Louis and a nationwide growing problem during the pandemic as food banks and pantries see an increase in demand.

An estimated $430,000 people in the bi-state region struggling with food insecurity. Nexstar, the parent company of KPLR and KTVI, has announced a commitment to donate $2 million in television air time and financial support to Feeding America through 2023.

Feeding America working with the St. Louis Area Foodbank, where they’re getting ready to transition to the fall needs, keeping their fleet of trucks busy across 26 counties during their season of giving.

“The season of giving will be a very big push for us,” Madaras said. “We hope that you will remember your neighbors in need during this time.

“There are lots of ways you can get involved, donate your time, there are several ways to donate online, and that will help provide turkeys or holiday chickens, all those things we enjoy eating around the dinner table during the holidays.”