JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – An investigation is underway after a hunter found human remains of a man missing since April 2021 in Jefferson County.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has identified the remains as those of Jerry Crew of Cedar Hill, Missouri.

Investigators say a hunter spotted a human skull and other bones Friday in a wooded area near the 8500 block of Rutledge Road. After spotting the bones, he called authorities immediately.

According to the sheriff’s office, dental records matched those of Crew. He was last seen more than a year ago at a home in the 8500 block of Lake Drive. Crews was official reported missing on April 29, 2021.

Last year, the investigation into his disappearance led authorities to a murder victim, Tanya Gould, inside of Crew’s home.

Investigators have not yet determined Crew’s official cause of death or any possible suspects. If you have any information on the remains or Crew’s disappearance, contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 636-797-5515.